Traders Buy Large Volume of Yellow Put Options (NASDAQ:YELL)

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,243 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 572% compared to the typical volume of 185 put options.

Shares of YELL stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. Yellow has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $7.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th.

YRC Worldwide, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the YRC Freight and Regional Transportation segments. The YRC Freight segment focuses on longer haul business opportunities with national, regional, and international services.

