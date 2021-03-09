Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 5,546 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 70% compared to the typical volume of 3,262 put options.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,925. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.82 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MLCO shares. Macquarie lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,327,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,966,000 after buying an additional 4,278,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,628,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,713,000 after buying an additional 1,287,148 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,299,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,858,000 after buying an additional 1,001,046 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,223,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,625,000 after buying an additional 1,099,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,947,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,320,000 after buying an additional 373,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

