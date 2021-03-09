Traders Buy High Volume of GoHealth Call Options (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 3,651 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 130% compared to the average daily volume of 1,587 call options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GoHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on GoHealth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

In other GoHealth news, CFO Travis J. Matthiesen sold 146,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $2,187,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 113,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,699,828.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 113,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,828.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,162,580 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOCO. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $529,896,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,098,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,944,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in GoHealth by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,528,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,864,000 after buying an additional 1,528,764 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,118,000. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.48. 42,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,848. GoHealth has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $26.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.33.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoHealth will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

