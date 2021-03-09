Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.28.

TSCO stock opened at $161.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $173.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,527,000 after buying an additional 1,712,525 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,780,000 after buying an additional 1,265,191 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,390,000 after buying an additional 1,039,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $145,326,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $95,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

