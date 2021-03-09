Tower Bridge Advisors Takes $469,000 Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Teradyne by 1,283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TER traded up $7.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.19. 18,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,385. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $147.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.48 and its 200-day moving average is $116.46.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In related news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $4,135,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,251.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $112,982.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,078.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,450 shares of company stock valued at $20,011,574 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TER. KeyCorp raised their target price on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.06.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

