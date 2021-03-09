Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Shares Up 3.3%

Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) shares shot up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Titan Mining from $0.60 to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It explores for zinc ores and base metals. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project that is located in Northern New York State, the United States. It holds interests in approximately 80,000 acres of mineral interests in the Empire State Mine project.

