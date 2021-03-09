Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of TWI stock opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Titan International has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The company has a market cap of $468.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan International will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Titan International in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Titan International in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Titan International in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

