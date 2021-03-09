Titan Coin Trading Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $948,394.47 and approximately $113.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

