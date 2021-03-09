Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.54. 474,929 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 221,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tilly’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.67 million, a PE ratio of -88.77 and a beta of 1.94.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $140.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 238.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the third quarter worth $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the third quarter worth $62,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the third quarter worth $81,000. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly’s Company Profile (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

