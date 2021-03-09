Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Issues Earnings Results

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

THO traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.72. 18,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.75. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $133.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 2.42.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

In other Thor Industries news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $534,771.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,307,271. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.