The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320,000 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 3.2% of Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $85,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 246.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 35,212 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,722.5% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.06.

NYSE PNC opened at $178.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $180.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.90 and a 200-day moving average of $133.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.