The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at KeyCorp

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MIDD. TheStreet upgraded The Middleby from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on The Middleby from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The Middleby in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Middleby from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $165.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $168.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.36.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Middleby will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby in the fourth quarter worth $120,526,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby in the fourth quarter worth $182,000.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

