The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on REPYY. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Repsol in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Repsol from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Repsol from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

REPYY stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.28. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Repsol will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

