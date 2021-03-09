The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Trading 5.7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $32.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The Gap traded as high as $29.14 and last traded at $28.88. 11,424,894 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 7,774,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.31.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GPS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised The Gap from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.95.

Get The Gap alerts:

In other news, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $153,206.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,148.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nancy Green sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $354,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,629 shares of company stock valued at $680,747. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after buying an additional 238,165 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 415,932 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 607,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,665 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.52.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The Gap’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%.

The Gap Company Profile (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.