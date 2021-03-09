The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Gap in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp analyst M. Degulis anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Gap’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GPS. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on The Gap from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Gap from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.95.

GPS opened at $28.88 on Monday. The Gap has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

In related news, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $89,991.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,711. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $153,206.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,148.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,629 shares of company stock worth $680,747 in the last ninety days. 45.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in The Gap by 26.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Gap by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 415,932 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,083,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Gap by 182.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 43,584 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gap in the 4th quarter valued at $2,612,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 607,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,665 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

