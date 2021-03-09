The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 219,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 21,768 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 31,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 135,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $636,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

BX traded up $1.00 on Monday, hitting $67.02. 22,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,317. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.21 and a 200-day moving average of $59.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $72.10.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 166.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

