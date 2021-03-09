Thales’ (THLLY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

THLLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Thales from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Thales from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Thales in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thales presently has an average rating of Buy.

THLLY opened at $19.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.23. Thales has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $20.01.

