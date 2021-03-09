Tervita (TSE:TEV) PT Raised to C$4.50 at National Bank Financial

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tervita from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tervita from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Tervita from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tervita from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.97.

Shares of TSE:TEV opened at C$4.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.57, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.72. The stock has a market cap of C$535.48 million and a PE ratio of -3.67. Tervita has a one year low of C$1.69 and a one year high of C$6.58.

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

