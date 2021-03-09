Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.84 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will report $48.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.30 million and the lowest is $48.38 million. Terreno Realty posted sales of $45.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year sales of $200.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $197.85 million to $204.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $212.51 million, with estimates ranging from $204.43 million to $226.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Terreno Realty.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,967,000 after acquiring an additional 435,011 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,944,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,834,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,477,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,423,000 after acquiring an additional 99,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,329,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,804,000 after acquiring an additional 71,353 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $42,726,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRNO stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.42. 287,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,584. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $64.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.06%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.