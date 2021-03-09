TENT Tops 24 Hour Volume of $222,094.00 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 8th. TENT has a market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $222,094.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TENT has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One TENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $236.65 or 0.00454620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00066547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00046596 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00076453 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00079349 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $241.42 or 0.00463787 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT’s total supply is 33,338,820 coins and its circulating supply is 33,261,728 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

