Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Downgraded to Sell at 86 Research

86 Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.63.

Shares of TME opened at $25.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average is $19.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,218,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,915,000 after buying an additional 39,573,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,112,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,848,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,510 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,916,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,664,000 after purchasing an additional 885,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,888,000.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

