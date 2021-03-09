Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Downgraded to Sell at 86 Research

86 Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.63.
Shares of TME opened at $25.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average is $19.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.
