Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $987.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will announce $987.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $923.70 million to $1.02 billion. Tempur Sealy International posted sales of $822.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year sales of $4.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%.

TPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 210,644 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $5,337,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,170.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,100 shares of company stock valued at $11,069,269 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 23.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $37.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

