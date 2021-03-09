Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TGLS. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Tecnoglass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tecnoglass presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Tecnoglass stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $462.45 million, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $56,640.00. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.