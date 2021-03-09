Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,030,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the January 28th total of 10,140,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,443,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,389,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,673,000 after acquiring an additional 86,963 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 138,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 13,287 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $29,040,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TECK shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 96,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,874. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $23.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0394 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

