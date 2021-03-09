Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 62,121 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 736,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,121 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $93,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Brightworth grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 14,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 19,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.5% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 98,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after acquiring an additional 28,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,314,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $462.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $154.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.34 and a 200 day moving average of $117.60.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.99.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

