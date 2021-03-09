TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,180,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,776,990,000 after purchasing an additional 253,546 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,833,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,190,569,000 after purchasing an additional 90,124 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,894,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $471,490,000 after acquiring an additional 56,128 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,666,000 after acquiring an additional 918,373 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,206,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $313,441,000 after acquiring an additional 143,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,446 shares of company stock worth $35,646,135. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $130.04 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $135.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of -180.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.79.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.