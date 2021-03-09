TD Securities Boosts Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target to $16.00

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 77.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $11.25 to $12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mullen Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

Mullen Group stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.00. 501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $9.29.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

