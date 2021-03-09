Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies in a report released on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin expects that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.95 EPS.
Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68).
Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $25.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.89. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $33.35.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,181,000 after purchasing an additional 389,249 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,654,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,538,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,322,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,600,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.
