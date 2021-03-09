Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Truist

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price objective raised by Truist from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SNV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Synovus Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.77.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $46.94 on Monday. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 392.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

