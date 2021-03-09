Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at KeyCorp

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYNH. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Syneos Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $70.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $81.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.76.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. Research analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $4,883,067.87. Also, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total value of $345,190,591.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,734,631 shares of company stock valued at $351,263,976 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,472,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,116,000 after acquiring an additional 387,785 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,565,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,932,000 after purchasing an additional 132,484 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,201,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,140,000 after purchasing an additional 247,896 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,544,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,386,000 after purchasing an additional 254,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,768,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,505,000 after purchasing an additional 300,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

