Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Issues Earnings Results

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) released its earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 24.27%.

Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $174.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.21. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86.

SNCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchronoss Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.15.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

