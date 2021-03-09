Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 127.85% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchronoss Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.15.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,891. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $174.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.21. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $6.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 546.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.