Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €127.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €108.93 ($128.16).

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €98.64 ($116.05) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €101.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €108.42. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a one year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

