Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €115.00 ($135.29) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s current price.

SY1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €108.93 ($128.16).

SY1 stock opened at €98.64 ($116.05) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €101.03 and its 200 day moving average price is €108.42. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

