Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SWCH. Jefferies Financial Group raised Switch from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Switch presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.28.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $13.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.55 and a beta of 0.72. Switch has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average of $16.20.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $127.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.36 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Switch’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $1,088,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 682,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,612,424.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 19,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $315,984.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,184,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,069,710.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,996 shares of company stock worth $3,263,592. 30.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Switch by 561.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Switch by 250.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Switch during the third quarter valued at $116,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Switch by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

