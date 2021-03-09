Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Societe Generale

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SSREY. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Swiss Re currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREY traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.57. The company had a trading volume of 25,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,046. Swiss Re has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $24.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

