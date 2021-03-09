SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the January 28th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 373,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

SSSS stock opened at $12.56 on Monday. SuRo Capital has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $15.88. The company has a market cap of $250.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from SuRo Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSSS shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on SuRo Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Sunday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSSS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SuRo Capital by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in SuRo Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,232,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 42.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 50.0% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

