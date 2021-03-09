Super Zero Protocol Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $31.25 million and $2.58 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,825.57 or 0.03356799 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00022139 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Elevate (ELE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 636,012,077 coins and its circulating supply is 309,485,464 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

