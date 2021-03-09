Super League Gaming (SLGG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGG traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.23. 19,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,311,455. The company has a market cap of $97.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.95. Super League Gaming has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $9.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLGG shares. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Super League Gaming in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Super League Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an amateur esports content network. The company engages in capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content in various esports through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. It offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network with user-generated reels; and Minehut, a social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community.

