Super League Gaming (SLGG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGG traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.23. 19,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,311,455. The company has a market cap of $97.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.95. Super League Gaming has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $9.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLGG shares. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Super League Gaming in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Super League Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an amateur esports content network. The company engages in capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content in various esports through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. It offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network with user-generated reels; and Minehut, a social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community.

