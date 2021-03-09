SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Piper Sandler

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPWR. Roth Capital lifted their target price on SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 1st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on SunPower in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded SunPower from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SunPower from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SunPower currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. SunPower has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 78.62 and a beta of 2.47.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $76,060.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 53,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $1,710,482.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,735.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,336 shares of company stock worth $10,925,717 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SunPower by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

