Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Shares Down 7.4%

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)’s stock price dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.50 and last traded at $25.57. Approximately 954,927 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 969,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.60.

SUMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Sumo Logic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.57.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.10.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

