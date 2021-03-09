Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 904 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 612% compared to the typical volume of 127 put options.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $107,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at $154,771. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 28,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $1,291,173.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,295,983.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,125 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IR. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.93.

Shares of IR stock opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.46. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $51.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of -136.62 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

