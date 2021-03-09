Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Thor Industries Call Options (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 4,333 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,834% compared to the typical daily volume of 224 call options.

THO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

In other news, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $534,771.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,307,271. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1,287.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,497,000 after purchasing an additional 583,750 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1,565.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,464,000 after purchasing an additional 389,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,776,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1,224.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 236,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $21,581,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $130.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 2.42. Thor Industries has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $133.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

