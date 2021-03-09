Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Cigna (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 9,496 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,149% compared to the average volume of 760 call options.

Several analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target (up from $229.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.19.

In other Cigna news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total transaction of $2,843,493.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401,421.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,206 shares of company stock worth $39,603,967. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $800,023,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,628,000 after buying an additional 873,228 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $899,486,000 after buying an additional 739,993 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 348.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 771,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,763,000 after purchasing an additional 599,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,365,630,000 after purchasing an additional 588,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $235.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $237.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.32.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

