Stock Traders Buy High Volume of GMS Call Options (NYSE:GMS)

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 20,274 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,904% compared to the average volume of 675 call options.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GMS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Northcoast Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of GMS opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.02 and a beta of 2.09. GMS has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $42.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.42 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GMS will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 144,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.82 per share, with a total value of $5,331,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of GMS by 69.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 21,044 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in GMS by 136.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in GMS in the third quarter valued at about $1,016,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of GMS by 4.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

