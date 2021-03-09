Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $643.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.26.

NASDAQ SFIX traded down $19.82 on Tuesday, reaching $48.70. The company had a trading volume of 406,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,228. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.82. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.02 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 48,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $3,346,602.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $2,975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,498,412.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,879 shares of company stock valued at $17,498,910 over the last ninety days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $240,563,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,403,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,791,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,575,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,490,000. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

