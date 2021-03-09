Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $68.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.21 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.82.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SFIX. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.57.

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $2,975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,498,412.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 48,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $3,346,602.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,879 shares of company stock worth $17,498,910. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.