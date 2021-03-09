Stipend Price Up 37.2% Over Last 7 Days (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 36.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for $0.0274 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Stipend has traded up 37.2% against the dollar. Stipend has a market cap of $316,247.21 and approximately $496.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,790.71 or 0.99941906 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00036671 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00012656 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.58 or 0.00433982 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.80 or 0.00904471 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.02 or 0.00299173 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00087724 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00038493 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me

