Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 214,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $24,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,830,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,234,000 after purchasing an additional 465,674 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,265,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 596,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,327,000 after purchasing an additional 350,929 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 288.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 446,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,870,000 after purchasing an additional 331,298 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $117.71 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.92.

