Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $45.23 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 100.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 196,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,853 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $45,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,241,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 75,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,257,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,834,000 after acquiring an additional 85,738 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000.

Shares of IJH opened at $251.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.78. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $257.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

